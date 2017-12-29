This Guy Tells You Why You're Poor

This Youtuber that goes by ChunkyMark tells you in a nutshell why you’re poor, why people are homeless, and why the rich are getting richer. He calls it the “Circle of human greed life” and it definitely is obscene, as he says. The richest people in the world gained $1 trillion in wealth according to the financial newspaper he’s holding up.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.