This Guy's Response To His Girlfriend's Selfie Is Extra AF

Being a little bit extra paid off big for one boyfriend.

Texas State University med student Alexia Dixon sent her boyfriend a mirror selfie while he was at work, and it left him literally on the floor. Dixon shared a screenshot of his incredibly extra reaction on Tuesday via Twitter.

I send my boyfriend some selfies I just took while he's at work and this is his response 😂 pic.twitter.com/nviQOYNjVf — A L E X I A 🌺 (@creoleegyal) January 16, 2018

Dixon’s tweet went viral and people applauded the effort her boyfriend put into the response and congratulated the couple for being relationship goals.

I’m dying cause he had a coworker help take the pic too. https://t.co/6gGSwkk9wx — BIG BELLY DEE 🇯🇲 (@DesireeNahFret) January 16, 2018

Man had someone else take a picture of his reaction? I wanna be this in love. https://t.co/piiUprzk6d — Lord Sesshomaru (@Up_At4am) January 16, 2018

Adorbs. Also love his extraness lol https://t.co/XNRsH1kOqE — feliz navidom🇵🇦🌹 (@thedrdom) January 16, 2018

He had to have somebody take this picture of him for the sole purpose of sending it as a reaction picture and I am HERE FOR THIS KINDA LOVE — A. (@eaaaaron___) January 17, 2018

you have a good one sis . marry him. you’re really pretty btw! 😍 — Addii💋 (@adddiiie) January 17, 2018

But Dixon just wants everyone to know the couple is no different from anyone else.

lol it feel weird when people call us goals, we regular schemgular peeps — A L E X I A 🌺 (@creoleegyal) January 16, 2018