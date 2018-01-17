BLACK VOICES
01/17/2018 06:10 pm ET Updated 27 minutes ago

This Guy's Response To His Girlfriend's Selfie Is Extra AF

"Man had someone else take a picture of his reaction? I wanna be this in love."

By Carolina Moreno

Being a little bit extra paid off big for one boyfriend. 

Texas State University med student Alexia Dixon sent her boyfriend a mirror selfie while he was at work, and it left him literally on the floor. Dixon shared a screenshot of his incredibly extra reaction on Tuesday via Twitter. 

Dixon’s tweet went viral and people applauded the effort her boyfriend put into the response and congratulated the couple for being relationship goals.  

But Dixon just wants everyone to know the couple is no different from anyone else.

That schemgular kind of love. ❤️ 

Carolina Moreno
Latino Voices Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Twitter Selfies
This Guy's Response To His Girlfriend's Selfie Is Extra AF

CONVERSATIONS