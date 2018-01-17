This Guy's Response To His Girlfriend's Selfie Is Extra AF

Being a little bit extra paid off big for one boyfriend.
Texas State University med student Alexia Dixon sent her boyfriend a mirror selfie while he was at work, and it left him literally on the floor. Dixon shared a screenshot of his incredibly extra reaction on Tuesday via Twitter.
Dixon’s tweet went viral and people applauded the effort her boyfriend put into the response and congratulated the couple for being relationship goals.
But Dixon just wants everyone to know the couple is no different from anyone else.
That schemgular kind of love. ❤️