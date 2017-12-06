PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

This Hotel Is Fully Booked As Soon As You Check In

Introvert’s paradise or the setting of a confusing Darren Aronofsky horror movie (starring—we want to say—Evan Rachel Wood)? You decide.
12/06/2017 02:07 pm ET Updated Dec 06, 2017

Have you ever stayed in a hotel and thought “Wow, this would be lovely if there weren’t so many damn people here”?

If so, you might want to consider booking a stay at one of two hotel suites designed by the Scandinavian brand Vipp. Located in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Lake Immeln, Sweden, the Vipp loft and Vipp shelter (that’s what they’re called,because proper nouns are deeply uncool) are essentially hotels where there can be only one guest. Or, more accurately, one party: Vipp loft sleeps four, while Vipp shelter sleeps two.

Related: The #1 Country to Visit in 2018 If You’re on a Budget

VIPP HOTEL

Free from the prying eyes of other travelers, guests are free to luxuriate in sweet solitude. Sip from the bottle of Champagne that comes standard in your suite, get glam with Aesop products and prepare your own meals in a state-of-the-art Vipp-designed kitchen. (No, there’s no restaurant or room service—it really is just you out there.)

Think a night of precious silence comes cheap? Think again. A night at the Vipp loft will set you back just under $1,800, while the Vipp shelter is slightly more affordable at $1,200 a night. 

Introvert’s paradise or the setting of a confusing Darren Aronofsky horror movie (starring—we want to say—Evan Rachel Wood)? You decide. 

Related:

The 30 Best Ski Resort Destinations in the World

Traveling in a Group? Airbnb Has Finally Solved Your Biggest Headache

Introverts, Listen Up: This Private Cabin Is How You Fly Without Interacting with Anyone

4 Places a Savvy Travel blogger Wants to Go in 2018 (Before Everyone Hears About Them)

5 Outrageous (Yet Affordable) Airbnbs Your Squad Can Rent for New Year’s Eve

MORE:

Psychology Hotels Sweden Luxury Accommodations Resorts
This Hotel Is Fully Booked As Soon As You Check In
CONVERSATIONS