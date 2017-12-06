This Hotel Is Fully Booked As Soon As You Check In

Have you ever stayed in a hotel and thought “Wow, this would be lovely if there weren’t so many damn people here”?

VIPP HOTEL

Free from the prying eyes of other travelers, guests are free to luxuriate in sweet solitude. Sip from the bottle of Champagne that comes standard in your suite, get glam with Aesop products and prepare your own meals in a state-of-the-art Vipp-designed kitchen. (No, there’s no restaurant or room service—it really is just you out there.)

Think a night of precious silence comes cheap? Think again. A night at the Vipp loft will set you back just under $1,800, while the Vipp shelter is slightly more affordable at $1,200 a night.

Introvert’s paradise or the setting of a confusing Darren Aronofsky horror movie (starring—we want to say—Evan Rachel Wood)? You decide.