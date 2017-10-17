This how much this Californian has paid in order to “score” a date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Besides the fact that he is the most talented and ambitious soccer player I have ever seen in my life, he is also one of the hottest men in the world.

The Portuguese athlete is one of the biggest media influencers and his social media accounts are currently followed by millions.

106 million users are currently watching every single move Cristiano does on Instagram, 54.1 million are following him on Twitter and 122 million are checking his daily posts on Facebook.

Precisely for these incredible numbers the world’s most notorious brands are constantly bombarding the football player with jaw-dropping deals because… let’s face it: no one can promote a product better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a study conducted a while ago by Hooper, the Real Madrid hunk cashes no less than 400.000 euros every single time he shares something on his Instagram.

That’s exactly why he represents the best choice when it comes to pursued (manipulate) the population on doing, well… anything.

The last super crazy thing which, once again, transformed Cristiano Ronaldo into a focus of attention was this charity auction, which launched as bidding war a date with the Portuguese sex-symbol.

The auction was won by a young lady, who will pay up no less than 32.000 euros to meet and spend a full hour with the Real Madrid star.

According to Bild, the lucky girl is from California and the money will go to a charity organization.