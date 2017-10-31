This Is My Costume

Greeting you with a warm smile as I pass you on the street, in the hall or at the coffee shop. Was the smile enough? Did I ease their fear? I may look like a monster to you but I'm not, I just wanted coffee or to simply say hello. I don't know why you're afraid as you move away from me, but your eyes reveal the fear you are holding and I don't understand.

I walk in and everyone else is happy, interacting and smiling too. Some great me as warmly as I greet them so I don't understand is there something wrong with me, or is there something going on with you? Some of the others must feel like this too, I recognize the sadness and I feel it too. I wonder if they stare in the mirror like me; confused.

Sometimes it gets quiet when I walk into a room, and if none of the others are present it feels like I've walked into a vacuum. One says hello and one calls my name then the other pats me on the shoulder as they walk pass so yes we must be the same. They only stopped because they were done, so why does it feel like it was me?

THERE'S NOTHING I CAN DO, I WAS BORN THIS WAY! I scream this to myself almost every day. I see the hate in the other who must feel the same way.