This Is Not a Spell: You Can Actually Go to Hogwarts’ Yule Ball This Christmas

It looks like Christmas has come early this year with the announcement that you can eat a spectacular holiday feast and experience the Yule Ball at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will be undergoing a festive makeover to transform its iconic sets for Hogwarts in the Snow.

COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. STUDIO TOUR LONDON

From November 18 to January 28, 2018, aspiring witches and wizards can visit Harry Potter’s most recognizable sets dressed up in holiday splendor.

Think: the Great Hall transformed into the Yule Ball (as seen in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), the Gryffindor common room decked out for the season and the school’s many fireplaces all lit up (with special effects, that is).

What else do Potterheads have to look forward to? Fake snow, Christmas trees and an orchestra of magical musical instruments.

COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. STUDIO TOUR LONDON

Some lucky visitors will even experience a magical feast (complete with a three-course meal, Butterbeer, dancing and entertainment), although this special event will set you back £240 (about $317) per person. This popular foodie event includes a tour of the studio and will take place from December 11 to 13.

Curses! If only we could apparate ourselves to London.