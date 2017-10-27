This is Still America, Dammit.

Let me start with the one piece of good news that’s come out of the first year of the Trump Era. Yes, there is some good news. In fact, there would be two pieces had I had the forethought to invest my life savings in Zantac and brownie mix stock about 9 months ago. Oh well. We still have 3 more years. Or 3 more days. Depending on how moved Robert Mueller is by the evidence. Or this article. But preferably the evidence.

For me, the one piece of news that can almost be characterized as positive is that for the first time in my nearly 52 years, I’ve been forced to think about what it means to be quintessentially American. And what it means for our government to behave in ways that are consistent with our longest-held and most deeply-cherished beliefs and norms. Throughout my life (and I suspect most people’s), the ability to go about our days blindly and complacently, eating pork rinds and drinking Dr. Pepper, without ever needing to think too deeply about the American experiment was a luxury that came from a basic, bipartisan stewardship that was always brought to the Oval Office.

Sure, there have been shifts in policy and philosophy between subsequent administrations. But never have before have I been forced to ask, “is this how we do things in America?” I’ve never had to confront and ponder what makes us distinctly American until I felt that those most fundamental underlying principles were being challenged and threatened from within our own government. Every day. Many times a day. Even sometimes at night. And always on Twitter.

The preemptive sad irony of this piece is that I already know that most people who disagree with my thesis will likely call me a “liberal Jew fag commie beta snowflake.” And those are the gentle dissents. On Twitter, I’ve received my regular share of “I hope you die in the gas chambers!” And that response came simply for revealing that I was voting for a Democrat. It wasn’t even a tweet where I called their candidate “Orange Hitler” or compared Steve Bannon to something you’d find on the ground in the Star Wars trash compactor scene.

So, that’s the sad response I’m anticipating. What makes it ironic, is that this piece you’re hopefully still reading is practically a plea for bipartisan consensus. It’s not my usually belligerent liberal screed (though I guess we’ll see as I get deeper into it). Instead, this is intended as a delicate reach across the aisle. It’s a plea for unity. A reminder of the beliefs that unite us. But in today’s toxic political environment, even such a benign request might saddle me with the “liberal Jew fag” appellation. If need be, I’ll take it. No one in this country should ever feel they can’t speak out when our government has veered from it’s constitutional or ethical obligations. Though lately, speaking out has seemed like it will engender the ire of a Twitter troll or a hot dog salesman in khakis yelling at you from behind his tiki torch.

As you’ve probably gathered, I’m not non-partisan. Far from it. Personally, I don’t believe that tax cuts for billionaires stimulate the economy or trickle down to the working class. I view a woman’s reproductive freedom as settled law, not something to be chipped away at on the path to forced childbirth. I believe in marriage equality. I believe in a Dreamers’ path to citizenship. And I believe that even in the most literal readings of the 2nd amendment, one can and should react to a massacre of our fellow citizens with a desire for more sensible gun legislation.

Those are my personal beliefs. I know that around half of America shares them. And half don’t. But this article isn’t about those views. It’s about the ones that I never thought were up for dispute. Those that I’ve always taken for granted as “American Values.”

I’ll confess I’m kinda of a nostalgic geezer in this respect. My wife constantly makes fun of my ability to romanticize all old days as the good old days. And it’s true that I long what I thought used to be a national consensus. When we there were only three networks. And we all seemed to love Family Ties and the Purple Rain soundtrack.

Some will say that such an America never existed. Yet to me, it still seemed to exist even a year ago. Based on basic principles of equality and opportunity and decency.

Like the notion that a free and unfettered press is a cornerstone of our democracy. Not something that should be repeatedly limited by the Press Secretary or delegitimized by the President.

Like the belief that dissent is a birthright. That speaking out about everything from economic inequality to police brutality is a quintessentially American act. Not proof that you are un-American as ordained by this President’s decidedly unAmerican new patriotic litmus tests.

Like religious tolerance being a given. And that we’d never see a day when laws were passed to restrict entrance into this country strictly based on their choice of religious observance.

Like racism and anit-semtism never receiving an even tacit endorsement from the White House. Where those who outwardly and proudly promote a White Nationalist agenda aren’t falsely equated with those that oppose one.

Like putting the safety and security of the planet above all else. That means not repudiating science to win swing votes in Coal Country. And it means not baiting a nuclear dictator into a potentially catastrophic war.

Like understanding our system is based on checks and balances. Which means not questioning the very legitimacy of the court system intended by our framers to act as a buffer from executive overreach.

Like treating the lives of fallen soldiers and Gold Star families as sacrosanct. Not as political football to try and score points against your predecessor.

Like valuing all American citizens as equal. Especially during a natural disaster. That means not denigrating hurricane victims for being hurricane victims. And not prioritizing rescue response seemingly based on the skin color those in need. Or how helping one region over another factors into your next presidential race.

Like preserving civilian control of the military. And not ceding the levers of civilian government to the military. While simultaneously claiming that military leaders who speak for the government are beyond question and reproach merely because they wear a uniform. Certainly they deserve our respect and gratitude. But not at the expense of our first amendment right to question on our government’s policies.

Like the sanctity of our electoral systems. Forget the issue of collusion and obstruction for a moment (if you can, it’s hard I know). But in what world, is the President of the United States not completely outraged that there is irrefutable proof that our elections have been tampered with by our most troubling foreign adversary. Not to mention the consistent praise that our President has lavished upon authoritarian dictators while continually diminishing the democratically-elected leaders of our most trusted traditional allies.

Like the paramount importance of truth. At the very least, we can expect the President this country not to peddle falsehoods and conspiracy theories. Ranging from the birthplace of the previous President to canards about voter fraud and wiretaps.

Equality. Opportunity. Truth. Decency. First amendment freedoms. These shouldn’t be partisan issues. They are are American issues.

America doesn’t allow for state-sanctioned racism. Nor does it legalize religious intolerance.

America doesn’t blindly accept rulers who mock the disabled and deride the pregnant widows of soldiers killed in action.

America doesn’t blithely roll over as the government itself wages war against free speech, free expression, free assembly and an independent and free press.

America doesn’t have patriotic loyalty tests. It doesn’t use the anthem and the flag as tools to make cultural wedge issues and creature fissures between those supposedly “more American than thee.”

America doesn’t put foreign dictators on a pedestal. American doesn’t internationally antagonize our allies and jeopardize our alliances.

America doesn’t go out of its way to mistreat society’s most vulnerable, just because it may be politically expedient. The maltreatment of Muslims, Mexican immigrants, women and transgender soldiers may be red meat to the rightist base, but hardly feels consistent with the American values of kindness and equality. Of decency, opportunity and looking out for the underdog.

Perhaps, at times, I’m accidentally conflating Democratic values with those values endemic to democracy. I’m certainly not trying to. That said, it’s hard for me to accept that stripping legally-obtained health coverage from 24 million poor, elderly or infirm citizens so the richest among us can have tax cuts feels very American. Or that allowing unregulated access to weapons of war and mayhem, so that our schools and streets and movie theaters becomes scenes of carnage, is anyone’s version of an American value. But I know there are those that disagree. Many.

But what I hope we can agree on is that the Constitution matters. The rule of law matters, So do checks and balances. And a free press. And the validity of our global treaties. And of course, placing the safety of our planet over parochial point-scoring.

Lately, it feels like the Right has seized the symbols of our patriotic love of country. But truthfully, I’ve never felt more love and attachment for what our country stands for. It should be a beacon to all other nations. A symbol of tolerance and diversity. Of forward-thinking and business initiative. Of decency and goodness.

I’m not saying America has achieved perfection. Far from it. In fact, the continuous quest for perfection is one of the hallmarks of the American experience. We still live in a world of gender bias and sexual abuse, propped up by a hegemonic male power structure. We still have vast income inequality. We still have police brutality that disproportionately targets once race. And we still have incredibly permissive gun legislation and increasingly restrictive laws governing reproductive liberty.

But what we also have are a fixed set of norms and beliefs, that I’ve never before had to think about. Because they assumed immutable and incontestable. Because they seemed baked into the crust of our nation’s being.

I hate that the first amendment is under attack from the government itself. But I’ve never appreciated it more. I’m aghast that our President repudiates an independent judiciary, sometimes along coarse racial lines. But I’ve never been more thankful that it exists to reign in one man’s impulses.

I know that this President isn’t simply a solo outlier. Instead, he speaks for many, often in barely-coded racial dog whistles. But I also think that he is an aberration. His beliefs, his temperament and his behavior are outside the norm and beyond the pale. And even in my darkest days, I still want to believe that one man is no match for the centuries-old beliefs and norms that bind as us Americans.