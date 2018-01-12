This is the Biggest Online Shopping Tip For 2018

Use an Hourly Price Tracker that Finds Money Saving Online Deals Other Sites Don't

There are a whole bunch of well established price tracker websites that monitor changes in prices for products over time. These can help shoppers decide if they're getting a good deal or not by providing a price history with which to compare the current price.

Basically they can tell you if something is selling for $60 today, but it was available at $40 yesterday you're not getting a good deal. Or, conversely, if it was selling at $60 yesterday and it is priced at $40 today, you are getting a good deal.

Easy enough, right? Wrong.

The Problem with Daily Data

On an eCommerce platform like Amazon there can be thousands of sellers all competing to sell a single product. This makes the price of that item essentially fluid. It can change at any time.

Since most price trackers only gather one or two price points a day, they often miss big discounts that are short lived (for example, if one seller decides to get rid of their stock by halving the price on their last two remaining items).

Even worse, they might catch a big discount and report that as the price for up to 24 hours, fooling you into thinking you're going to get a great deal when in fact the price has shot back up hours ago; leading to wasted time and frustration.

Here's a sample hourly price chart showing the price history for the Honda EU2000i Inverter sold on Amazon.

https://www.ranktracer.com/amazon-price-tracker Price changes for the Honda EU2000i Inverter

As you can see, the price of this item can change on an almost hourly basis so it's important to use a system that can accurately report the price as it is right now - not 12 or 24 hours ago.

Inverters & generators aren't the only products that experience extreme price volatility. Almost any widely sold product can experience price drops and increases on an hourly basis. Even robot vacuums, like the popular Roomba, can experience huge price swings from hour to hour.

https://www.ranktracer.com/amazon-price-tracker iRobot Roomba 652 hourly price change chart

Use Hourly Price Tracking (to Save Money like a Pro)

It's kind of a no brainer, right? Better, more fine-grained data, gives you more responsive and accurate insight into price changes that can save you a lot of money.

In the chart above, for example, those price swings on the Roomba are from around $600 down to $270 - meaning you could save $330 on one item just by waiting for the right time.

There are plenty of great online resources that provide tips, tricks and hacks to save money shopping online with Amazon, like:

All of them recommend using a price tracker to research whether the current price is good or not. But none of them have updated to include hourly price tracking to give that (potentially huge) extra benefit. This means

Most people simply aren't saving as much as they should because they aren't using accurate pricing data.

Use Hourly Price Updates for Killer Price Comparisons

Hourly pricing data builds up quickly too, giving a detailed price history that can lead to some interesting insights into which products offer better value than others. For that, you need to compare price histories (including things like highest price, lowest price, average price, price volatility, and all sorts of other juicy price goodness).

Here’s a price comparison bubble chart that shows off the price (x-axis) vs. current saving in percent (y-axis) for a selection of leading 2-in-1 laptops (the size of the bubble indicates sales volumes).

https://www.ranktracer.com/amazon-price-tracker Price comparison chart for 2 in 1 laptops

And of course, all of this data can be represented in a sortable and searchable table that allows you to quickly reorder a list of items by any price metric - current price, lowest price, saving ($), saving (%), and a Buy Rating (that analyses the entire price history and tells you if the item is currently at a fantastic, or ‘meh’ price).

https://www.ranktracer.com/amazon-price-tracker Price comparison chart for bestselling projector screens

There are also some great knock-on benefits to hourly price tracking, like having access to lists of products that have dropped their prices right now (in the last hour), or items that are currently selling at their lowest historical price. Because these lists update every hour, it's super easy to check back to find new savings and deals at any time, day or night.

Actually, it’s easy enough to simply setup an email alert to tell you when the price drops, but it is quite fun checking back because the list is always different - precisely because price changes happen so frequently across such a wide range of products. Plus,

You can be sure that discounts & deals from an hourly price tracker are likely still available because they're not based on stale data.