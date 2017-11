3

We'd just said our vows and our first year of marriage had officially kicked off. We did our first dance and then we had a dance to another song planned, but the DJ ended up playing a different song. We just looked at one another and winged it to Jagged Edge's "Let’s Get Married." Since then, we have winged it for meals where we haven’t had anything that matched in the fridge, with no extra money, hoping for the best. We’ve winged it when one of us was embarking on a new adventure, making sure the other knew that, no matter what, the other was cheering on the sidelines. And we’ve winged it when life got tough, learning how to navigate adulthood. Marriage isn’t easy all the time, but when you look in your spouse’s eyes and see your best friend looking back, winging it doesn’t seem so scary. -- Danielle W.