This Is the Greatest (and Cheapest!) Thing You Can Do For Your Face

And it’s literally at your fingertips.

As they say, the best things in life are free. And I bet whoever came up with that maybe had a facial massage in mind (or, you know, love and peace and joy).

But back to that facial massage. Yep, it doesn’t cost you a thing, and it’s pretty easy to do yourself. Your body gets a massage, so do your hands and feet sometimes, so why are you leaving your face out of the mix?

The facial massaging is nothing new; it’s an ancient and valued aspect of a lot of cultures, each with their different massage techniques. Facial massage is the art of stimulating facial muscles to bring oxygen to the area, which brings more blood flow to the face. That increased blood flow is the key to everything: glowing and vibrant skin, reduction of the appearance of fine lines, exfoliated skin, accelerated healing, released muscle tension, lymphatic drainage—the benefits are endless. See the full how to here.