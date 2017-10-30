This Is the Happiest City In America

It’s so true that your environment can directly affect your mood—think of the way you feel in a lush, green-filled park, versus a crowded, gray city. While everyone has specific preferences when it comes to living arrangements, scientists got to the bottom of what classifies a city as truly happy—and the results are pretty interesting.

Author of new book The Blue Zones of Happiness Dan Buettner and Dan Witters of Gallup set out to create a list of the 25 happiest cities in the United States, by putting together a comprehensive well-being index. Based on 16 different metrics related to people's physical, social, community, financial, and purpose well-being, the study draws on nearly 250,000 interviews of adults in 190 metro areas in the country. Through these accounts, the team analyzed the factors that informed the way people felt about their lives.