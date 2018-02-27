This Is The Most Affordable State To Tie The Knot

You’re DIY-ing your flowers, cutting down your guest list by 40 heads and tailoring your mom’s vintage wedding gown. How, then, is your wedding still so dang over budget? Maybe it’s time to consider the location of your nuptials...

TWENTY20

This morning, The Knot released its 11th annual Real Weddings Study, which reveals the average 2017 wedding expenses across the country. Not surprisingly, cost disparities across state lines were pretty major.

Overall, we’re glad to report that wedding costs went down this year (averaging $33,391), thanks to couples steadily shifting away from formal black-tie affairs (hello, microweddings). As for the least expensive U.S. spot to say “I do”? The sunny state of New Mexico, where the average wedding clocks in at a swallowable $17,584.

Suddenly, a boho-chic desert wedding is sounding all kinds of dreamy.