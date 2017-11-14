This* Is the One Thing That Annoys Wedding Guests the Most

You might be completely in love with every detail of your wedding, but your guests have their opinions, too. WeddingWire recently polled wedding guests about what irks them most when they attend the nuptials of their friends and family . The results are in, and they’re actually pretty surprising.

Coming in first place with 27 percent of the vote? “Overly drunk guests.” We totally get it. No one wants to feel like they’re back in college with a bunch of out-of-control drunks knocking around the dance floor. But overall, we think this problem could be easily solved if the food at weddings were just a tiny bit better. (Just us?)