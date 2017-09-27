COMEDY
This Is The Perfect Depiction Of A Fist Bump Handshake Gone Horribly Wrong

The nightmare scenario.
By Andy McDonald

Two people joining hands in friendship and camaraderie is a beautiful thing, perhaps even the backbone of civilized diplomacy. But when one person goes in for the handshake, and the other person a fist bump, a simple gesture of unity quickly turns into a chaotic collision course. 

Alex Dobrenko and Phil Kaye of the comedy duo Thanks Laura know the horrors of a misplaced fist bump, or an ill-judged handshake. Pray that you never have to experience the murky depths of this human interaction gone wrong.

