This Is The Story That Launched Anthony Bourdain's Media Career

The piece is a snarky vein of literary gold, artfully discussing everything from what happens to leftover butter on your restaurant table to ordering your steak “well-done.”

Bourdain submitted the article “in a state of (self-admitted) inebriation,” to The New Yorker, expecting nothing to come of it. It was published in 1999.

Bourdain’s writing proved his understanding of what it means to eat, to live, and to enjoy the act of consumption. His meditations on life as a chef launched him as a writer who was serious but fun-loving, capable of prose with a smirk:

I love the sheer weirdness of the kitchen life: the dreamers, the crackpots, the refugees, and the sociopaths with whom I continue to work; the ever-present smells of roasting bones, searing fish, and simmering liquids; the noise and clatter, the hiss and spray, the flames, the smoke, and the steam...Being a chef is a lot like being an air-traffic controller: you are constantly dealing with the threat of disaster. You’ve got to be Mom and Dad, drill sergeant, detective, psychiatrist, and priest to a crew of opportunistic, mercenary hooligans, whom you must protect from the nefarious and often foolish strategies of owners. Year after year, cooks contend with bouncing paychecks, irate purveyors, desperate owners looking for the masterstroke that will cure their restaurant’s ills: Live Cabaret! Free Shrimp! New Orleans Brunch!

“Don’t Eat Before Reading This” was the foundation for Bourdain’s bestselling book in 2000: Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.