This Is the Trendiest Nail Polish Color for Fall

We’ve told you about fall clothing trends, fall handbag trends and even fall wine trends. But what about your nails? Worry not, we’re about to tell you the one color you need to add to your polish collection this season.
Orange.
We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t orange so expected for fall? (Kinda like florals for spring?) Before you rule it out as overly basic, know that the orange we’re talking about is so much chicer and more elevated than that pumpkin B.S. we’re all sick of at this point. Basically, instead of being loud and pumpkin patch-y, these shades are muted, with a slightly burnt or rusty vibe. Oh, and they look amazing with gold jewelry (or, you know, a temporary tattoo).
Whether you go with Jin Soon’s brick orange-y red, YSL’s bold and bright take or Smith & Cult’s highly pigmented burnt looking version, these hues are actually surprisingly elegant and wearable.
Orange you excited to try it out?
