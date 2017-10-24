PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

This Is the Trendiest Nail Polish Color for Fall

10/24/2017 04:56 pm ET

We’ve told you about fall clothing trends, fall handbag trends and even fall wine trends. But what about your nails? Worry not, we’re about to tell you the one color you need to add to your polish collection this season.

Related: What Nail Polish Color Should You Really Be Wearing?

A post shared by Smith & Cult (@smithandcult) on

Orange.

We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t orange so expected for fall? (Kinda like florals for spring?) Before you rule it out as overly basic, know that the orange we’re talking about is so much chicer and more elevated than that pumpkin B.S. we’re all sick of at this point. Basically, instead of being loud and pumpkin patch-y, these shades are muted, with a slightly burnt or rusty vibe. Oh, and they look amazing with gold jewelry (or, you know, a temporary tattoo).  

Whether you go with Jin Soon’s brick orange-y redYSL’s bold and bright take or Smith & Cult’s highly pigmented burnt looking version, these hues are actually surprisingly elegant and wearable. 

Orange you excited to try it out?

Related:

7 Beauty Trends You’ll Want to Know This Fall

The Brilliantly Easy Way to Fix Clumpy Nail Polish

This Top Coat Is Kind of the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Our Nails

6 Gorgeous Braids to Cozy Up to This Fall

Matte Nails: The Manicure That Works on Literally Everyone

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
This Is the Trendiest Nail Polish Color for Fall

CONVERSATIONS