This Is the Trendiest Nail Polish Color for Fall

We know what you’re thinking: Isn’t orange so expected for fall? (Kinda like florals for spring?) Before you rule it out as overly basic, know that the orange we’re talking about is so much chicer and more elevated than that pumpkin B.S. we’re all sick of at this point. Basically, instead of being loud and pumpkin patch-y, these shades are muted, with a slightly burnt or rusty vibe. Oh, and they look amazing with gold jewelry (or, you know, a temporary tattoo).