'This Is Us' Is Finally Going To Tell Us How Jack Died

What goes best with your Super Bowl chips and dip platter? How about watching a beloved character perish.

At this point, “This Is Us” should probably be renamed “This Is Emotional Manipulation,” because for nearly two seasons it’s been teasing the on-screen death of forever WB hunk Milo Ventimiglia.

Well, the time has come to reveal exactly how Jack (Ventimiglia) kicks the proverbial bucket, and it happens to be right after the Super Bowl. The NBC tearjerker has landed the coveted post-game slot for a special episode.

In a trailer released on Tuesday, fans are treated to a collage of some of the Pearson family’s most heartwarming moments before we see their home engulfed in flames.

“Take deep breaths,” Jack yells, as his kids start to panic.

This is the episode.



Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don't miss a single minute. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018

The mystery of Jack’s death has fascinated fans of the series with hints ― a battery-less smoke detector, a defective crock pot, etc. ― sprinkled throughout episodes. Last week’s installment ended with a major cliffhanger, as the family’s home burned down.

Ventimiglia has confirmed that the episode will be “an absolute soul-crushing event,” so if you’re in your feels after the big game it might serve you well to change the channel.

He added: “Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away.”

Gulp.