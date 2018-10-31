'This Is Us' Pays Poignant Tribute To Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s “This Is Us” ended with a poignant tribute to Pittsburgh, where the show is set.

A message remembering victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, in which 11 people were killed, appeared during the end credits:

“Our hearts are broken,” it read. “We stand with our television hometown of Pittsburgh.” It directed people to “learn more about ending gun violence” by visiting the everytown.org website.

Dan Fogelman, the show’s executive producer, posted the note on Twitter. He also encouraged followers to help those affected by the atrocity.

Pittsburgh is our #ThisIsUs hometown. If you'd like to donate to Victims of Terror Fund to support the Pittsburgh community, please text:



JEWISHPGH to 41444 — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) October 31, 2018