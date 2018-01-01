This Is Video Of Sean Spicer's First Five Trump Russia Lies Told 10 Days Before The Inauguration

This video shows viewers the first five lies Sean Spicer told about Team Trump’s secret Russia meetings held during the 2016 campaign for President and the period of time between election day and the inauguration in January of 2017. The lies were told at a press conference held at Mar-a-Lago on January 11th, 2017, one day after BuzzFeed published the bombshell Steele Dossier, which alleges numerous Team Trump Russia meetings, Russia’s multi-year scheme to help Donald Trump and destroy the career of Hillary Clinton, along with salacious details of Donald Trump’s sexual misconduct. Many of the Steele Dossier allegations have now been proven true. Some remain unproven. And a few have been disproven.