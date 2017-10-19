This is what China’s Communist Party Delegates Think About “Neighbor” Kim Jong-un…

A BBC correspondent was transmitting live from the 19th Congress of China’s Communist Party

While interviewing some politicians right in front of the People’s Palace, the British reporter thought about asking a few of them what they think about their “neighbor”, North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un.

It was a rainy day in Beijing and everyone rushed frenetically to get to their cars or to the bus, while the Brit journalist was ice-dodging in the middle of the crowd, hoping to get some crazy descriptions.

Believe it or not, most Chinese officials literally refused to respond to the question or they simply ignored the poor fellow.

Actually, they were a few who “tried” to offer a “valid” answer, but they clearly avoided to say anything they will not be able to take back later.

"I'm a local cop. Taking part to this congress is very exciting and inspiring", revealed a woman with a red umbrella.

However, when the BBC correspondent asked about Kim Jong-un, she quickly backed away from the journalist's microphone, sketching this really awkward smile.

Asked whether the Pyongyang leader could be described as a "good neighbor", a different delegate responded:

“As long as he does not challenge us, we will not be afraid of this situation. This is the answer of our leader Xi".

However, there is also a really funny part, when this lady in a white jacket and colored scarf said:

“I’m sorry, I’m in a hurry because I have to take care of a sick person.”

Her excuse can pretty much be included in “the cat ate my homework” category and the look on the reporter’s face was... priceless, I could say.