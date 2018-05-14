This Is What Super Mario Looks Like Without Hair, And People Are Freaked Out

Holy fireballs.

On Saturday, Twitter was horrified when a user named “Give me liberty or give me donuts” shared a picture of a completely shaved Mario. And by completely shaved, we’re talking about a rendering of the iconic video game character void of his sideburns, famous mustache and even eyebrows.

After people questioned why someone would create such an abomination …

… “Give me liberty or give me donuts” passed the credit over to a Twitter account called “Justice for bald Mario,” which uses the nightmare-inducing image as its profile photo.

the photo is from @yourfavisbald2 — Give me liberty or give me donuts (@november17) May 14, 2018

The account boasts photos of Sonic the Hedgehog, Moe Szyslak from “The Simpsons,” Amethyst from “Steven Universe,” Sailor Moon, Pinkie Pie from “My Little Pony” and so, so, SO many other characters without hair.

Classic Sonic the Hedgehog (Render from Sonic Forces) pic.twitter.com/ehrjfeDynP — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) December 1, 2017

Moe Szyslak (The Simpsons) pic.twitter.com/kXNsZOB6Yf — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) January 10, 2018

Amethyst (Steven Universe) pic.twitter.com/VwOLqEDtkZ — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) May 10, 2018

Sailor Moon (Sailor Moon) pic.twitter.com/DJQOSN6CFp — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) March 3, 2018

Pinkie Pie (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic) pic.twitter.com/aTH1GwYTMo — Justice for bald Mario (@yourfavisbald2) February 14, 2018

But no picture is quite as unnerving as bald Mario.

So much so, that Twitter had a lot of say about it.

I don’t want to live on this planet anymore. https://t.co/c8yvcnaepO — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) May 13, 2018

Goodnight to everyone except to who made this — Samjam Robby (@RobJobby) May 13, 2018

why they gotta take his eyebrows tho 😭💀 https://t.co/aHeCsUWgVb — Taylor Baxter 🦊 (@taylorbaxter) May 13, 2018

This 1000% looks like when Ron Swanson shaved off his mustache https://t.co/xWq8aTSCnS — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) May 13, 2018

Looks like Phil Collins https://t.co/7WmSI5LRkP — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) May 13, 2018

Teacher: Can you pinpointed what started World War 3?



Me: https://t.co/QJ6mBpRkhf — Tyler O’Day (@tyleroday) May 13, 2018

One guy even tried to undo the awfulness.

Decided to draw some Mario hair pic.twitter.com/m3koYbBzKD — Darius Kazemi (@tinysubversions) May 13, 2018