08/08/2018 04:59 pm ET

This Is What California’s Largest Wildfire Looks Like From Space

Photos released by satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe give a birds-eye view.
By Chris McGonigal
Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar Company

Photos released by satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe on Wednesday give a birds-eye view of the deadly wildfires currently burning in California.

The images show the area of the Mendocino Complex Fire, which is burning near Mendocino National Forest. The blaze has become the largest California wildfire on record. 

Below you’ll see true color images, alongside images captured with DigitalGlobe’s SWIR or short-wave infrared technology, which shows the damage from the fires in higher detail. The red areas indicate healthy vegetation, while the gray areas highlight burned land. The European Space Agency has also released an image from its Sentinel satellite, which gives another look at the fires from above. 

See the satellite images below.

  • Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
  • Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
  • Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
  • Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
  • Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
  • Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
  • An image from the Sentinel satellite operated by the European Commission and European Space Agency captured on Aug. 6, 2018 s
    Copernicus Sentinel 2
    An image from the Sentinel satellite operated by the European Commission and European Space Agency captured on Aug. 6, 2018 shows green areas that are healthy vegetation, with the red showing burned areas. The orange areas indicate fire lines where the fire is spreading.
headshot
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
