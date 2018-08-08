This Is What California’s Largest Wildfire Looks Like From Space

The images show the area of the Mendocino Complex Fire, which is burning near Mendocino National Forest. The blaze has become the largest California wildfire on record.

Below you’ll see true color images, alongside images captured with DigitalGlobe’s SWIR or short-wave infrared technology, which shows the damage from the fires in higher detail. The red areas indicate healthy vegetation, while the gray areas highlight burned land. The European Space Agency has also released an image from its Sentinel satellite, which gives another look at the fires from above.