Behold, The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

The Fantasy Bra is here, which means it’s almost time for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro announced Wednesday that she’ll be wearing the $2 million bra ― called the “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra” ― at this year’s show.

“I’ve been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year!” Ribeiro wrote on Instagram. “I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria’s Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my on family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!”

According to People, the multi-million dollar bra is made of diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz. It weighs in at over 600 carats and took around 350 hours to create.

Ribero has walked in the Victoria’s Secret show six times, but this is the first time she will wear the Fantasy Bra.

“I never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby,” Ribeiro told People. “It was so emotional. I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It was so beautiful.”

