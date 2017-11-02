STYLE
Behold, The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

💎 It costs $2 million 💎

The Fantasy Bra is here, which means it’s almost time for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro announced Wednesday that she’ll be wearing the $2 million bra ― called the “Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra” ― at this year’s show. 

“I’ve been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year!” Ribeiro wrote on Instagram. “I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria’s Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my on family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!” 

According to People, the multi-million dollar bra is made of diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz. It weighs in at over 600 carats and took around 350 hours to create. 

Ribero has walked in the Victoria’s Secret show six times, but this is the first time she will wear the Fantasy Bra. 

“I never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby,” Ribeiro told People. “It was so emotional. I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It was so beautiful.”  

Take a look at some of the past Fantasy Bras below: 

  • 2017
    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
    Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro reveals the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra on Nov. 1, 2017 in New York City. 
  • 2016
    Charles Platiau / Reuters
    Model Jasmine Tookes presents a $3 million Fantasy Bra creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Nov. 30, 2016.
  • 2015
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Model Lily Aldridge presents the $2 million Mouawad Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, dubbed the "Fireworks Fantasy Bra" during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, Nov. 10, 2015. 
  • 2015
    Kevork Djansezian / Reuters
    The $2 million Mouawad Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, dubbed the "Fireworks Fantasy Bra", is revealed at the Victoria's Secret store in Santa Monica, CA on Nov.2, 2015. The bra dazzles with over 6,500 precious gems of diamonds, blue topaz, yellow sapphires and pink quartz all set in 18-karat gold. 
  • 2014
    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
    Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio wearing the Mouawad Fantasy Bra walk the runway at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show at Earls Court on Dec. 2, 2014 in London, England. 
  • 2014
    Bryan Steffy via Getty Images
    Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio attend the Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Fantasy Bra debut at the Fashion Show mall on Nov. 13, 2014 in Las Vegas, NV. 
  • 2013
    Mike Segar / Reuters
    Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel poses for photographers with the Royal Fantasy Bra gift set, valued at $10 million during a photo opportunity at the Victoria's secret store in New York City on Nov. 6, 2013. 
  • 2013
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Candice Swanepoel, wearing the Royal Fantasy Bra and Belt, walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on Nov. 13, 2013 in New York City. 
  • 2012
    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
    Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses with the 2012 Fantasy Bra backstage at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 7, 2012 in New York City.
  • 2012
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway wearing the Victoria's Secret's Million-Dollar Fantasy Bra during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 7, 2012 in New York City. 
  • 2011
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
    Supermodel Miranda Kerr poses for pictures at the unveiling of the 2011 Fantasy Treasure Bra at Victoria's Secret on Oct. 19, 2011 in New York City. 
  • 2010
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    Adriana Lima wearing $2 million fantasy bra by Damiani walks the runway during the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 10, 2010 in New York City. 
  • 2010
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
    Adriana Lima reveals the $2 million bombshell fantasy bra designed by Damiani exclusively for Victoria's Secret at Victoria's Secret on Oct. 20, 2010 in New York City.
  • 2008
    Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images
    Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr walks the runaway wearing the 2008 Fantasy Bra during the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 15, 2008 in Miami Beach, FL. 
  • 2007
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    Model Selita Ebanks walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, CA, on Nov. 15, 2007. 
  • 2006
    Arun Nevader via Getty Images
    Karolina Kurkova wearing "The Victorias Secret Hearts on Fire Diamond Fantasy Bra" in 2006. 
  • 2005
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    Gisele Bundchen during Behind the Scenes at the Victoria's Secret 2005 Splendor Fantasy Bra Photo Shoot in New York City. 
  • 2003
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    Supermodel Heidi Klum posing along side the $11 million Fantasy Bra at a fitting for the Victoria's Secret 2003 Fashion Show on Nov.10, 2003 in New York City. 
  • 2001
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    Victoria's Secret model fittings, in preparations for the Victoria's Secret 2001 Fashion Show (scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 13.) Pictured: Model Heidi Klum wearing the $12.5 million Fantasy Bra. New York City 11/12/2001. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect.
  • 2000
    Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shows off a $15 million red hot fantasy bra set from Victoria's Secret lingerie line in 2000. The red satin bra and matching G-string panty are covered with 300 carats of Thai rubies set with diamonds and semi-precious stones. The gift includes the $3.7 million body bracelet, and a diamond belt with 76 diamonds of two carats each set in gold. 
  • 2000
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shows-off the $15 million 'Fantasy Bra' in New York City on Dec. 7, 2000. 

