This is why #MeToo is important.

Tonight I was sitting with my daughter, she is fifteen and hates Facebook. She calls it a mom blog paradise, I don't fight her claims. She may be onto something. She follows twitter, she spends time on Reddit. She lives on Snap chat. I am a self-aware Mom. I know the dangers of Social Media. Not only have I lived it, my daughter almost claimed her life over the reality of social condemnation via Social Media. We work hard at navigating this world together.

She asked why #MeToo was trending. We spoke in depth about the reality of Rape Culture. I told her my #MeToo story. She cried. She held my hand so tight I breathed her baby breath in through my nose. I felt her tiny toes wiggle in my lap. I felt every minute of her life through her hand.

This is why... #MeToo

I don't want my daughter to be raped.

She deserves to live without the fear I was plagued with. #MeToo is important for her psyche. She needs to know she has a voice, and she can use it whenever she needs to.

She is why I fight against Rape Culture on a daily basis.

She is why women need to come together, rather than clashing against a hashtag meant to unite us. She is why we need to see this hashtag as a forefront of strength for women, and not deny it merely because we are livid no one noticed we were in pain.

She is the reason #MeToo is important to me, and should be important to you.

Once again. I am tired of watching the enigma that is women fighting to be one. I'm distressed ladies, dangerously exhausted.

This hashtag was meant to bring us together, not pull us apart. I see no reason to fight against #MeToo. I see no such analysis in which causes a group of women to be wary of the fight against Rape Culture. None. Except for the misogynistic reality, we as women have been dealt. That damn patriarchy keeps beating us at our own game. We keep letting them. We have consistently been told we aren't worthy of our pain. Still, us "Women" are prepared to say we don't want to expel these words from our lips. "#MeToo shouldn't be something we #have to say because the bystanders should have #stoodup for us when we #spokeourtruths."

They didn't. That's why we are here.

So, hell yeah, #MeToo. Hell yeah, this is the world we've been dealt. Hell yeah, I am tired of explaining Rape Culture. Hell yeah, I am lucky to have a voice. Hell yeah, I survived. Hell yeah, someone out there needs to hear this. Hell yeah, #MeToo.

#MeToo, because I have a daughter who deserves my voice.

Help me understand why we are afraid to come together. Good over evil. This is basic bitch shit. This a pumpkin spice latte and yoga pants kind of warm feeling. We are coming together. Why do we fight it? Why are we saying #MeToo isn't good enough for <everyone's> sexual assault. It seems good enough for my #rape, my #molestation. My hurt. My shame. Because you know what? Me fucking too.

I don't want to say "Me too" either. I don't want to admit that men haven't noticed the kind of pain I have had. But, this is bigger than that. This isn't about men not speaking out, this is about no one speaking out. This is about a lot of women finally speaking out, and coming together.