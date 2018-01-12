This Legendary Teriyaki Spot Just Made Teriyaki Cheesesteak Cup Noodles

For years, there’s been massive hype around the Santa Ana-based teriyaki spot, Ninjas With Appetite. Thanks to the creation of the Teriyaki Cheesesteak Burrito and last year’s Green Eggs & Spam, NWA has been circled on the maps of most foodies – and that won’t change anytime soon.

Marc Vergel de Dios, owner of NWA as it’s called for short, explained he leaned on his childhood love for Nissin Cup Noodles® and teriyaki rice bowls as inspiration for this unique item.

NWA has partnered with Nissin Cup Noodles to bring a super exclusive item to the NOODS NOODS NOODS festival. “I used to eat a lot of teriyaki rice bowls and Cup Noodles, so I wanted to bring both together,” Vergel de Dios said.

The NWA Teriyaki Cheesesteak Dream Cup Noodles is the ultimate amalgamation of cheesy, sweet and savory. With NWA’s signature teriyaki sauce, cheese, steak and noodles are all perfectly melded together to create something truly one of a kind.

If you’re in the mood to experience exclusive items from one of Southern California’s most trendsetting eateries, NWA will only be serving their Dream Cup in the VIP section of NOODS NOODS NOODS presented by Nissin Cup Noodles – Foodbeast’s all-you-can-eat Asian food festival on Saturday, January 27, 2018.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.foodbeast.com/events/noods-oc/.

By Evan Lancaster