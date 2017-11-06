This 'Magic Mike XXS' Parody Won't Fix Your Problems, But Damn, It's Funny

Sometimes big things come in small Channing Tatums.

That’s the message of this parody trailer for “Magic Mike XXS,” created by writer and comedian Boris Khaykin.

We don’t know how Mike got shrunken down, though the appearance of Rick Moranis’ character from “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” might be a clue.

All we know is that he is a wee version of his former XXL self, but he’ll be damned if that’s going to stop him from dancing his tiny little ass off.