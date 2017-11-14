This Magical Pumpkin Village in Dallas Is Made from 90,000 Gourds

Decorative gourd season is upon us, and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is fully reaping the harvest with its life-size pumpkin village.

DALLAS ARBORETUM

Constructed from more than 90,000 gourds, the enormous display takes visitors on a trip through The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Guests can spiral down a yellow brick road to see the Scarecrow’s Garden, the Enchanted Forest (complete with the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion), Emerald City and even Munchkinland (with a pumpkin patch and activities for the kiddos).

And don’t worry, those building blocks don’t go to waste: Leftovers are either composted or sent to the Dallas Zoo.

In case you needed another excuse to visit Dallas, the fantastical village is open for biz until November 22.