This Man Brought His Bullied Cousin’s Colorful Cat Lunchbox To Work For The Sweetest Reason

David Pendragon is a really awesome older cousin.

Pendragon, 41, posted a photo of himself to Facebook on Monday, showing him holding a colorful cat lunchbox. He explained that his cousin’s 10-year-old son, Ryker, owns the same lunchbox because he loves cats. Unfortunately, Ryker started getting bullied by other boys in his class “because of its colors, or because it has cats,” Pendragon wrote. His little cousin eventually stopped taking his lunchbox to school to avoid the teasing.

So, Pendragon, a father of one, brought his own colorful cat lunchbox to work, writing on Facebook that he decided to “stand with my little cousin and show him that a man can love whatever he wants and not be afraid to express that love.”

“I have ordered the same lunchbox for myself and proudly carried it to work today at my large, conservative, corporate workplace. I’ve told anyone who asked the story behind my lunchbox ... they all stand with Ryker too,” he wrote. “There’s no one way to be a man. Men can be colorful. Men can be expressive. Men can be emotional and silly and gleeful.”

“I love my new lunchbox and I hope Ryker and all the other boys out there can see that their passion and self-expression is never something to be ashamed of,” he added.

Of course, the photo and Pendragon’s sweet sentiment went viral, amassing over 120,00 likes and 50,000 shares as of Friday morning.

Pendragon told People magazine that Ryker was very happy about his big cousin’s new lunchbox. Ryker’s teacher talked about the incident with the classroom, and Ryker’s bullies eventually apologized. Now, Ryker brings his colorful cat lunchbox to school every day.