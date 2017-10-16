This Navy fighter pilot became a millionaire by applying combat tactics to the stock market

A decorated Navy fighter pilot turned CEO, E. Matthew ‘Whiz’ Buckley’s illustrious career is one of passion for country, and a track record of success. In business, he has been able to successfully apply strategies he acquired during 15 years of flying combat missions in an F/A-18 Hornet over Iraq, into Top Gun Option, where he teaches retail traders of all experience levels how to trade equity options. Whiz, as his friends and student affectionately call him, is also a published author and a sought-after speaker.

Born to a large Irish Catholic family in the Jersey Shore, they instilled a love for country and freedom, and a belief that the American Dream was alive - if you only worked hard enough. After the unexpected death of his older sister, the tightknit family was shaken to the core. In an effort to heal, Whiz began what would be a lifelong passion for helping others. He volunteered with his town’s rescue squad and pursued a career as an EMT. He strongly considered a medical degree, but ultimately decided to join the military.

During his time in the service, Whiz graduated from Navy Fighter Weapons School (also known as Top Gun) and went on to fly combat missions for over 15 years. He flew in an F/A-18 Hornet and served 44 combat sorties in Iraq. He was a decorated Navy fighter pilot and his need to help others instilled early on in his life continued on.

After a successful military career, Whiz resigned in 2000 to pursue a career with American Airlines. He would work a few days a month in exchange for getting to see the most beautiful and exotic locations in the world. His first scheduled flight was scheduled for September 11, 2011. That morning, as he awaited his first shift, he watched the harrowing images of the planes hit the World Trade Center. His commercial pilot career was over before it started, and he continued to fly the F-18 Hornet for the Naval Reserve.

The 9/11 tragedy left its mark on our nation, and served as a pivotal point in Whiz’ life. As he started making the transition from the military to the business world, he began noticing similarities. There were winners, there were losers, and everyone was at war! He started referring to his employees as ‘pilots’ and their work projects were ‘missions’. After each mission they would debrief to improve their strategic plan. Having a strategy, implementing tactics, contingency planning and knowing when to exit a situation, worked – and Whiz knew he could help others succeed. He compiled his unprecedented experiences in the military and in corporate America to author his book, From Sea Level to C Level: A Fighter Pilot’s Journey from the Front Lines to the Front Office. He has also become a highly sought-after public speaker, and has been a primary business consultant to Fortune 500 companies including GE, Cisco, AT&T, and more.

No matter the heights that Whiz’ success has reached he is still committed to his need to help others.