This New Year, A Non-Toxic Beauty Makeover

So, it’s the New Year.

You know, that time when we all as humans collectively set goals and plans for how we are going to absolutely get abs in the coming twelve months. We make those yearly lists, or the dreaded resolutions as I call them, aimed at correcting all the stuff we are pretty darned sure we should. And, we are usually right. We’ve all got stuff that needs correcting. Plus, who doesn’t want to be healthier, to feel more comfortable in their skin, to...dare I say it...look cute?

I know, not the loftiest of goals, not the most spiritual of pursuits, but one intention I’ve made this year is to stop judging what I want. Well, as long as it aligns with my highest good and doesn’t take anyone out at the knee caps. And that is where I can get stuck on, well, wanting to be cute. Often times, especially in these modern times, giving yourself a makeover can also be giving yourself a big dose of toxicity. That’s where I usually wind up, vacillating between ripping open a box of whitening strips and wanting to take care of my health. I usually have to talk myself down, explaining to my wounded, wrinkly self that my long term health is more important than surface vanity, and I skulk out of the bathroom, defeated and resigned to a lifetime of feeling bleh at my reflection.

But, I thought, what if this year is different?

What if I apply what I know about alternative health care, and see if alternative beauty and self care can compete with the big boys? Of course, I immediately doubt it, because wouldn’t everyone be doing it if it worked? Or, maybe we don’t have much information on what options are out there? And, maybe not a lot of before and after type results, that show these kind of things can work? Or, maybe they flat out just don’t, and you have to bite down and suck up the pain to be beautiful.

Right then, I decided to make myself a guinea pig, and find out. So, for the next few months, I will be trying out different methods of non-toxic, or at least way less toxic, of feeling more...well, cute.

Yes, in the name of science, I will drink potions and slather myself with goo, and probably get rolfed, or something along those lines. I’m not actually sure, since I don’t really know what lies ahead. So, this adventure will start with finding a map, a non-toxic, look-how-cute-I-can-freaking-be-map, that I will share with all of you, my fellow reticent beauty journeyers. And once I find it, I am prepared to dive headlong into whatever wacky solution presents itself. Okay, that’s a lie. I will not have anything to do with leeches. And probably no things up my butt. Other than that, I’m pretty much a go.

So, here’s to 2018...the year that I finally answer my own question of “do I really have to stick that there/peel that off/nip and tuck to look cute again?” My sincere wish is that the answer is a resounding “Hell no, sister!”. Here’s to hoping Mother Nature, and some super skilled humans, have got my back. And my front.