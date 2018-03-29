These Portraits Shine A Light On The Homeless Faces You Pass Every Day

Leslie, 2018

“Don't judge a book by its cover, because you never know what a person has been through. Prior to being homeless, I worked for the attorney general. I had good jobs. I started working at 12 years old. But the drugs ... I ran into a guy with fast money, and didn't have to work, everything was provided. So I was exposed to the drug life, and got caught up in the life I was exposed to. Crack is so powerful, you get that high that one time, and you never get it again. So you're chasing that high. It was rough being out on the streets, because you never knew who you were going to bump into. For 11 years, I drank every day and smoked every day. I thought I was going to die on the streets. But God said no. And he gave me a second chance at life. I've been clean for 27 years. I got my children back, I went to school. Got my first master's. I'm working on my second master's, to get my [master's in social work]. I'm currently working with homeless men. I have a population of 177 men and I have the daunting task of making sure they have housing and that they are treated with dignity. Every now and then, I have to give myself a refresher course. Because you can become numb to the pain, numb to the way some people are living, and then I have to remind myself, Leslie, you used to be a homeless woman, too, so if there was hope for you, there's hope for them.” -- Leslie, 2018