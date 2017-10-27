This Rejection Hotline Number Turns Down Creepy Dudes So You Don't Have To

For many men, the word “No” just doesn’t seem to register ― and for many women, having to reject an overeager dude comes with a lot of fear.

In fact, rejecting men can actually have terrifying, if not deadly, consequences.

Now, the Mary Sue has taken on the burden of letting those creepy dudes down for you, so that you can give away “your” phone number and never have to deal with the guy again.

The Mary Sue Rejection Hotline is a number that women can give away to men who won’t stop badgering them for their phone numbers. If said badgering man texts the number (646) 926-6614, he will receive this automated message an hour later (“giving you enough time to GTFO”):

“Oh hello there. If you’re reading this message, you’ve made a woman feel unsafe and/or disrespected. Please learn to take no for an answer and respect women’s emotional and physical autonomy. K THANKKS.”

The same message will also play automatically if he calls that number.