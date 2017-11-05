This Restaurant Is The Best Hidden Gem In Arizona

Finding those little places that aren’t even on the radar are usually the best places to go. This small corner restaurant catches itscustomers with its beautiful string lights. It is dressed in them! From first glance, it seems small, but this little brewery offers a lot.

When entering, I will say it’s a bit confusing. I was greeted with, “What’re ya’ll lookin’ to drink tonight?” I looked at my friend and walked to the counter. They had a great selection to pick from we ordered the Coffee Brown; Coffee, Chocolate Roast, and the Circus Bandit; Juicy, Tropical, and light (all brewed in house)! What’s great is that if you have no idea what to order (like we did), they let you sample some.

Their brew was very unique, especially the darker ones because they infused coffee and chocolate. It sounds icky, but it is surprisinglydelicious and it’s their top seller!

We headed outside for their food truck meal.Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday (of course), so we came on a great evening. It’s out in the open, in a mural painted patio that is full of benches and happy customers. Tacos were $2 each which was pretty tiny but filling and $5 for a side of tons of tots, Tater Tots! This is a great place to have a small snack along with your brews before you go to a sporting event, out for the evening or just need a little bite.

Best: The service was excellent! They were lovely and sweet towards everyone there. The beer also stood out on its own and definitely will have me coming back!

Worst: The food portions were small, and I really like to eat, so I wish there were more. Plus, it’s a bit confusing on how things work upon the first arrival.

All in all, don’t let the little good things pass you by because they offer a lot more than you think. Check out their weekly food truck menu! Originally published on PaigetoPage.comCollaboration with Cassandra Vella

