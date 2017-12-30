This Russian Musician is Showing the American Musicians How It's Done

There’s more to artistry than producing music and promoting it with a lack-luster video, and this Russian music artist is a prime example of an artist that knows this.
I don’t know whether it’s Ezra Romanov’s compelling song lyrics, his ability to tell a story while holding a note, or the fact that he writes his song lyrics completely by himself, but I can’t get enough.
Remember back when music videos told a story? This singer is bringing that back. Stay tuned to the release of this single, “Affirmation” which will be released in March.
