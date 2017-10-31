This Simple Strategy Can Transform the Way Students Learn in the Classroom

In what ways can our current classroom education model be improved? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Adam Lupu, VP of learning at Andela, on Quora:

This one is simple: student-centered learning.

The majority of classrooms center around a teacher. I know, I was one, and everything from the testing and assessments, to the assignments and feedback mechanisms, even the physical setup (usually desks centered around a white board), put the focus of 20–40 people on the person in the room that needs to learn the least: the teacher.

Learning doesn’t happen through instruction, at least not directly. Learning is the result of an individual paying attention to something, turning that attention into an observation, and then deciding to try something new based on that observation. The typical classroom offers observations and practice opportunities, but because all the attention is on the teacher, students end up paying very little attention to themselves, their own thought processes, the feedback they’re receiving or the many different ways they could reflect on that feedback to improve their practice.

If we design classrooms that elicit learners to apply their attention to their own practices, their own habits of collecting feedback and reflecting on that feedback, then we will likely see dramatic improvements in learning gains across a majority of students.

As an example. toward the end of my high school teaching days, I used round tables. Instead of centering the classroom around me (the teacher), we centered groups of students around each other. I would offer them reading materials and video lectures as homework and problems and projects as classwork. I appointed table captains and rotated the leadership/project management role every month so each student would get a turn at leading group work. Students would pair up, work individually, or work in teams. We could host competitions between tables as well as all-class collaborations. When there was a problem no one could solve, then and only then, we would take it to the white board and solve it all together. It was great fun! And it was hard work. It just didn’t scale.

So I left the classroom and ventured into academia, where I found a great many of my assumptions about learning were wrong (I too used to believe in learning styles), but the ones that lead me to modify my classroom after a decade of being in front of one, were spot on.

Now I encourage everyone, whether parent, teacher, student, employer, or simply curious human, to put your attention on your own learning practices, find people who want to learn with you, and co-create an experience that’s learner-centered. There’s always a place for teachers, it’s just not in the spotlight of the classroom.