This Stage of Parenting in Two Words: Not Yet

Sometimes it feels like this is a life of not yet.

Like this is a life of making space for the most important things by carving and scratching and clawing.

Like it’s a life of crawling sometimes and running other times and half-assing almost everything.

It’s catching up on email while I pee and also do my eye makeup, and praying real hard I don’t drop the phone in the toilet as a result.

Or it’s promising my husband I will wake him up later after the kids are asleep so we can spend some time alone together only to wake up the next morning still in my work clothes with creases from the sofa permanently etched into the collagen-challenged skin of my face.

It’s having to say no to people and places and events I really want to say yes to and accepting that the chance might not come around again.

It’s having to cancel other things at the last minute so many times that even the strongest friends will start to wonder if it’s on purpose.

It’s almost always wondering if everyone is hanging out without me and it’s missing those friends with an ache and a need so real and raw that I'm half tempted to book an impromptu all-inclusive trip for all of us that I can’t afford and leaves tomorrow.

But I can’t.

Not now.

Not yet.

Not yet, of course, being the refrain of the song of this life.

Time alone with my husband? Not yet.

Girl nights on the regular? Not yet.

Finishing the book I’ve been writing for longer than I’d care to admit? Not yet.

Losing the baby weight? Not yet.

Having a clean house? Not yet.

Not yet. Not yet, not yet.

It’s a life of miraculous wonder too, of course it is, but it’s a life of miraculous wonder that I worry sometimes I’m too busy or too stressed or too distracted to see.

Because it’s a life of unfathomable beauty too, isn’t it?

It’s a life of rolling laughter and hot tears and so many embraces and magic and wonder and SO MUCH LOVE I worry sometimes I might die under the magnificent weight of it.

It’s a life that by virtue of its glorious chaos is passing by so quickly that I want to grab it by the lapels and pull it down onto the ground with me and force it to slow down so we can both take a breath and I can say to it, I know this too will pass, I know they will grow, I know one day I will wake up and it will all be quiet, I do, but please:

Not yet.