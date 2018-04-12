ENTERTAINMENT
04/12/2018 12:53 pm ET

This Thrilling 'Ocean's 8' Trailer Is Full Of Glitz, Glam And Thieves

With a cast this star-studded and a wardrobe so gorgeous, June CANNOT get here quick enough.
By Jenna Amatulli

Another full-length trailer for the much anticipated “Ocean’s 8” just dropped, and it is a PARTY.

The film takes place in part at the famed annual Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

The film features a gorgeous&nbsp;wardrobe for our favorite actresses.
Youtube
The film features a gorgeous wardrobe for our favorite actresses.

Sandra Bullock plays a leading role in the movie as Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean’s sister. Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in the previous “Ocean’s” films, was the original leader of the pack of thieves.

Bullock is clearly taking up that mantle in the new films, except her lady-led crew includes Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Rihanna.

The cast on a subway train.
Warner Bros
The cast on a subway train.
Anne Hathaway wearing stunning jewels.
Youtube
Anne Hathaway wearing stunning jewels.

In addition to the gorgeous gowns and stunning jewels, the trailer features Rihanna as a hacker with incomparable coolness and the similar tech-based thievery montages we’ve come to love and expect from the “Ocean’s” franchise.

We’re so amped for this film to hit theaters June 8, 2018.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Rihanna's Best Outfits
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Movies Media George Clooney
This Thrilling 'Ocean's 8' Trailer Is Full Of Glitz, Glam And Thieves
CONVERSATIONS