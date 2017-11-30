This Throwback Hair Trend Is Huge On Pinterest Right Now

Who wasn’t utterly enamored of hair accessories at the height of Blair Waldorf’s TV reign? Suddenly, the pieces you’d always ignored at your local Claire’s felt special and elegant — like you could transform into a Park Ave princess simply by slipping on a $10 silk headband. Now, off-duty models and style stars are reviving the schoolgirl trend, and we’re betting this time, it won’t go away so quickly.

According to Pinterest — and Kendall Jenner — hair accessories like headbands and barrettes are en vogue once again. The trendy site recently reported that searches for holiday hair accessories are up more than 400 percent over the last year. Considering party season is officially upon us, we couldn’t think of a better time to resurrect our favorite beauty trend of nearly a decade ago, so we rounded up the chicest hair wraps, ribbons, and bows to turn an otherwise boring hairstyle into something special.

Click ahead to check out the accessories that’ll make you the Queen B of the ball (or, you know, your office’s ugly sweater happy hour).

Let this be the year you turn up the dramatics — even just a little bit. If you want to stand out and make a statement, you can trust that this veiled headband will do the trick.

Jennifer Behr Voilette Headband,$182.00, available at Jennifer Behr.

If you weren’t able to snag Taylor Swift’s snake merch when Reputation dropped, here’s your chance to rock the serpent trend.

Jennifer Behr Medusa Ponywrap, $225.00, available at Jennifer Behr.

Yes, you can get the exact hair pin celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend used in Rachel McAdams' textured updoat the Academy Awards.

Elizabeth and James Aldona Hair Pin, $150.00, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Haven't heard? Scrunchies are back in a big way this year and make those plain black elastics look like chumps in comparison.

Anthropologie Velvet Floral Pony Holder Set, $18.00, available at Anthropologie.

Headbands don't look like they did in 2006. This velvet and beaded blend of color is the one thing you need to spice up that LBD.

Anthropologie Aurelia Headband,$48.00, available at Anthropologie.

Tiaras aren't just for TLC shows and weddings. This ribbon option looks elegant and boho-chic weaved throughout a mess of beachy waves.

Anthropologie Pearled White Ribbon Headband, $48.00, available at Anthropologie.

Choosing to opt out of the galaxy freckle trend might be the smart choice for your parents' holiday party. But that doesn't mean you have to leave the moon and stars behind completely.

Jennifer Behr Nova Bandeaux,$298.00, available at Jennifer Behr.

A simple velvet ribbon dresses up any boring ponytail.

Jennifer Behr Velvet Bow Barrette,$128.00, available at Jennifer Behr.

Whether you do a single or scatter in multiple, these pearl-adorned pins add sparkle to your style. We like them poking out from a big bun.

Chloe + Isabel Lucite Bun Pin,$34.00, available at Chloe + Isabel.

These barrettes, designed by Lauren Conrad, are the secret for taking your second-day hair from meh to magical.

LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection Velvet Star & Moon Barrette, $18.00 $11.70, available at Kohls.

Wrap this ribbon around an updo — or wind it through a tousled braid — for a soft addition to a structured style.

Kitsch Universal Styling Wrap, $16.00, available at Kitsch.