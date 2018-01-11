This Trend Elevates Imperfections Into Art

In 2017, hygge — the Scandinavian concept that perfected the art of coziness — was the international trend of note. This year, it’s all about the Japanese art of Wabi-sabi. This age-old philosophy embraces imperfection as a more “authentic” way of living. A crack in an heirloom vase? It’s a natural pattern that now enhances the character of the design. (In fact, cracks in ceramic or porcelain pieces are often filled with gold to highlight this “flaw”.) Marks on a wood table? These add interest to the surface. Handmade ceramics and natural textiles are also a favorite. Overall, the Wabi-sabi aesthetic is one that isn’t cluttered (the better to keep focus on the beautiful accents) and emphasizes an earthy color palette. Curious about adding a dash of Wabi-sabi spirit into your space? Here are just a few of our favorite pieces inspired by the aesthetic: