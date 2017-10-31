This TV Show Host Made A Pizza Bundt Cake And We Can’t Stop Staring

.

Here at FOODBEAST, we make it our goal to go where no foodie has gone before on a daily basis. We thought we were hot shit...that is, until we saw this insane creation by our friend, the Canadian King of Breakfast himself, Josh Elkin.

You may know Josh from his time on Epic Meal Time, or from the wild pizza ping pong table he created in honor of National Pizza Month last year, but any pre-conceived notions you may have of this saint of culinary creations will be thrown out the window as soon as you lay eyes on this pizza bundt cake.

Yes, we said pizza bundt cake.

To celebrate this year’s National Pizza Month and our love for Pabst Blue Ribbon, Josh turned a humble pie into a bougie pizza bundt cake with CHEESE FROSTING.

Said frosting is made from a healthy dose of PBR, butter, flour, whole milk, and tons of sharp cheddar cheese, and literally embodies food porn. Just try to contain your nether regions as you watch this ooey, gooey, cheesey glaze make its way from the pot onto the freshly baked pizza bundt.

Our hearts almost stopped beating.

Check the recipe out below to make this sinful creation for yourself. As National Pizza Month comes to a close, don’t forget to tag your last-minute PBR pizza creations with #inpizzawecrush.

Estimated prep time: 15 minutes

Estimated cook time: 45 minutes

Estimated total time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

For the bundt cake

1 large pizza worth of pre-made dough

2 cups pizza sauce

12-15 slices of fresh mozzarella

1 pack large sliced pepperoni

1 stick butter, melted

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

For the sauce

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole milk

¾ cup PBR beer

1 ½ - 2 cups sharp cheddar, shredded

½ cup mini pepperoni

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2

Roll the pizza dough out into a ½ an inch thick square. Cover the pizza dough in pizza sauce, leaving ½ an inch of space around the edges. Add pepperoni on top of the marinara.

Step 3

Cover the entire surface of the dough with the sliced mozzarella. Coat the inside of the bundt cake with melted garlic butter (just combine butter and minced garlic), then dust it with flour.

Step 4

Roll the dough into a large cylinder, stretching it if needed. Twist the dough as best you can and then gently put it into the mould. Baste the top with more garlic butter. Bake the bundt cake for 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees F.

Step 5

Melt butter in a small saucepan. When the butter is fully melted, add the flour and whisk until the flour becomes golden brown. Take the pot off the heat.

Step 6

Whisk in ¼ of the milk at a time until the sauce is smooth. Stir in the beer and seasoning and return the pot to the heat. Bring to a bubble and turn off heat. Add a small amount of the cheese at a time until you reach a smooth cheese sauce consistency.

Step 7

Flip the pizza cake out of the mould, and cover it in the cheese sauce like you would icing or use the sauce for dipping.

By Analiese Trimber