Jon Hotchkiss, Contributor
A 14 time Emmy nominee and host of Be Less Stupid

This Video Proves VP Mike Pence Lied About Russia And Knew About Flynn's Secret Russia Calls

01/03/2018 06:02 pm ET
Mike Pence Knew General Mike Flynn Lied About His Secret Calls With Russia... This Video Proves It 100%.

On January 10, 2017, Buzzfeed released the Steele dossier. The following day, Donald Trump and Mike Pence held their first press conference as President and Vice President-elect.

Among Mike Pence’s first words are ones about Donald Trump and Russia that we now know are lies.

If you thought Mike Pence didn’t know that General Mike Flynn was having secret illegal discussions with the Russian ambassador, this video proves with absolute 100% certainty that he did.

Mike Pence KNEW about Mike Flynn’s illegal Russia calls.

Mike Pence has lied about knowing.

Mike Pence has helped cover up Team Trump’s illegal secret conversations with Russia.

Mike Pence has helped Russia avoid the punishment and sanctions imposed by the Obama Administration for hacking and medaling in the 2016 election for President.

Jon Hotchkiss is a 14 time Emmy nominated comedy writer, producer, director and TV series creator. He has some free time right now and is making a video of every known Team Trump lie about Russia. You can see all 100+ Russia lies by liking the Facebook page OR going to our website.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
This Video Proves VP Mike Pence Lied About Russia And Knew About Flynn's Secret Russia Calls

CONVERSATIONS