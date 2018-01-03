This Video Proves VP Mike Pence Lied About Russia And Knew About Flynn's Secret Russia Calls

Mike Pence Knew General Mike Flynn Lied About His Secret Calls With Russia... This Video Proves It 100%.

On January 10, 2017, Buzzfeed released the Steele dossier. The following day, Donald Trump and Mike Pence held their first press conference as President and Vice President-elect.

Among Mike Pence’s first words are ones about Donald Trump and Russia that we now know are lies.

If you thought Mike Pence didn’t know that General Mike Flynn was having secret illegal discussions with the Russian ambassador, this video proves with absolute 100% certainty that he did.

Mike Pence KNEW about Mike Flynn’s illegal Russia calls.

Mike Pence has lied about knowing.

Mike Pence has helped cover up Team Trump’s illegal secret conversations with Russia.

Mike Pence has helped Russia avoid the punishment and sanctions imposed by the Obama Administration for hacking and medaling in the 2016 election for President.