This Vodka-Infused Ice Cream Is The Boozy Dessert We've Been Waiting For

When you think of something that can instantly improve any meal it accompanies, it’s a tie between ice cream and booze. But now, there’s an even better option: You can have both at once, thanks to Arctic Buzz’s vodka-infused ice cream, Delish reports.

Arctic Buzz actually teamed up with a distillery to make a new vodka flavor for every ice cream flavor it accompanies. There’s cookies and cream vodka, key lime pie vodka, raspberry vodka, vanilla vodka, coconut vodka, and chocolate vodka, each blended with hand-churned creamy sweetness. The ice creams contain 8.6 percent - 8.9 percent alcohol, so you can actually get drunk off these.

The liquor stores where the Baltimore-based company’s selling these are all contained within Maryland, unfortunately. But those of us outside the state who want to enjoy boozy ice cream still have other options.

Haagen-Dazs sells a line of alcoholic ice cream at Walmart that comes in even more delicious flavors: Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Whiskey Chocolate Truffle, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti, Vodka Key Lime Pie, and Rum Ginger Cookie. The downside is that they contain less than 1% alcohol, so the booze is really more for the taste.

If you want something a little more hardcore, Tipsy Scoop makes ice cream with the alcohol content of a light beer in flavors like Chocolate Stout and Pretzel, Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, and Mango Margarita Sorbet. In addition to its pints, the company also sells boozy ice cream cake and ice cream sandwiches, which can you can order online to be delivered anywhere in NYC. You can also pick it up in some 7-Elevens, Whole Foods, and other stores around the country.

And if hard liquor isn’t your thing, you may be interested in Smitten Ice Cream’s Sonoma Rosé ice cream, which can be ordered through Goldbely. Booze-infused ice cream is quickly catching on, so hopefully, it’ll soon be available to all of us.

