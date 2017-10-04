This Woman's Job Is To Design The Most Lifelike Sex Toys

Sex Toys That Are Better Than A Boyfriend

1 / 10

Satisfyer Pro 2 Rechargeable Female Sensual Stimulator

<strong>Sex-pert review:</strong> "This little buddy does for a woman what a good BJ does for a guy -- and maybe even more! Not only does it provide vibration to the clitoris, which is the most reliable way to reach orgasm for most women, but it also fits over the clitoris in order to provide a bit of suction at the same time, which enhances the sensation. The only thing it can't do is cuddle afterwards -- otherwise it'd be <i>perfect</i>." -- <a href="http://www.thesexmd.com/" target="_blank">Madeleine Castellanos</a>, a sex therapist and the author of <i>Wanting to Want: What Kills Your Sex Life and How to Keep It Alive</i><br><br><strong>Price:</strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Satisfyer-Rechargeable-Female-Sensual-Stimulator/dp/B01EY8XG6I?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">$48.00</a>

Amazon