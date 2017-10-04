LIFE
This Woman's Job Is To Design The Most Lifelike Sex Toys

“This is the mix of both worlds: Art and sensuality.”
By Brittany Wong

Painstakingly sculpting a dildo is all in a days work for Anjani Siddhartha.

In the video above, Glamour Magazine talks to Siddhartha about her job designing sex toys at Doc Johnson, one of the country’s largest adult toy factories.

Siddhartha started out as a traditional artist, drawing human bodies and creating sculptures. She’s worked for Doc Johnson for over 20 years.

“I’ve always been a very sensual person myself and I’ve always been an artist, so this is the mix of both worlds: art and sensuality together,” she says. "The way I see it, we’re bringing people pleasure and I get to create something every day.”

Watch the clip above for more on the artist’s work.  

