These Photos Of Hospital Food In Japan Will Make You Salivate

In the United States, hospital food is notoriously bad and not always a healthy option for patients. But based on photos of one woman’s experience in Japan, hospital food looks like fine dining.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous to protect her privacy according to Today.com, recently gave birth in Japan and posted photos of her meals on Imgur. People in the comments were not only obsessed with the food, but the presentation as well.

“I looked forward to meal time so much that I wanted to document it,” she told Today.com. “I’m very happy to see that so many people are interested in the photos and about Japanese food culture.”

Below are pictures of her food and the captions she posted:

Omuraisu, macaroni salad, chicken soup, squid rings, fruit, green tea.

Salmon with mushroom sauce, soba noodles, rice, eggplant and beef, broccoli, hijiki salad:

Sea bream, pasta salad, chicken meatballs, pickled daikon, rice, miso soup, chawan mushi, green tea:

Chicken fingers with shredded cabbage salad, bitter melon stir fry, agedashi tofu, carrot salad, rice, miso soup:

Mackerel, konbu salad, natto, spinach salad, miso soup, rice, milk, green tea:

Mushroom pasta, potato salad, broccoli and bacon salad, chicken soup, fruit, bread, green tea:

Cod, shredded cabbage salad, pasta salad, sweet potato and peas, rice, green tea:

Salmon, tofu, spinach salad, natto, miso soup, rice, milk:

Chicken with mushroom sauce, braised pumpkin and pork, daikon carrot salad, rice, miso soup, chawan mushi:

Fried fish with tartar sauce, braised mountain potatoes, hijiki salad, spinach and carrot stir fry, rice, green tea:

Forget this fish name, braised vegetables, niku jaga (meat and potatoes), cucumber and baby corn salad, rice, miso soup, green tea:

Final “Oiwai (Celebration) Dinner”: Camembert and raisins, roast beef, mashed potatoes, kabocha, lotus root with gravy, corn soup, rice, salad, tiramisu, fruit, orange juice, green tea:

“All the calories were posted every day so we could see how much we were eating,” the woman said in a Reddit thread about her hospital experience. “All three meals always added up to between 2,000-2,500 calories, plus they gave us a small afternoon snack like a cream puff or small piece of cake and tea.”

For those interested in the cost of her stay, she said the total was around $4,000 U.S. for her prenatal care and delivery/hospital stay. She added that it was all covered by national insurance. And her experience isn’t unusual in Japan.