THIS Wonder Woman Drives A Red Mini Van: Halle Berry's Kidnap is on Blu Ray / DVD

by Michael P Coleman

The scariest movie I’ve seen this year was just released digitally and on Blu Ray / DVD, and it doesn’t have a clown in it. And it features a wonder woman driving a red mini van.

The independent Kidnap, co-produced and starring Oscar winner Halle Berry, depicts most parents’ worst nightmare: a kid is [spoil alert!] kidnapped, almost out from under his mom, no less, and she spends the balance of the film desperately trying to get him back.

The first time I saw the movie, in a crowded theatre last summer, I had a mini panic attack. Headache, shortness of breath, dizziness…the real deal. And that was before I was even halfway through the movie.

Audiences nationwide reacted the same way I did, making Kidnap one of the most successful independent films of the year. And according to the film’s director, Luis Prieto, our reaction was exactly what he, Berry, and the rest of the film’s cast and crew were shooting for.

“That’s somewhat the purpose of this movie: to get you screaming,” Prieto joked by phone, from the set of his upcoming project. “It’s so very intense. The story is told from the protagonist’s point of view, so we wanted the audience to experience the things that she was experiencing.”

“I went to different screenings of the film, at different hours and in different neighborhoods, and it was interesting to see how people reacted,” Prieto continued. “I have to say that seeing and hearing the audience screaming was very fulfilling! We told the story properly. Mission accomplished!”

Chris McGinn plays one of the film’s kidnappers. She also got a kick out of scaring moviegoers to death.

Chris McGinn (l) and Halle Berry

“I’m glad you were sucked in,” McGinn enthused by phone. “The first time I’d seen the film’s final cut was at the premiere, and I saw it three times that week. When the phone would ring or a door would creak, people in the audience would scream and jump! I thought it was very cool, and a testament to Luis’ direction.”

McGinn’s performance in Kidnap left me literally holding my breath during quite a few scenes. She masterfully portrays one of the greatest movie villains I’ve seen since I cowered watching a great white shark terrorize a movie theatre in Detroit over 40 years ago.

As it turns out, McGinn drew on another classic movie villain as she prepared for her role.

“I thought about the whole Hannibal Lecter / Anthony Hopkins thing, because I thought Hopkins was so brilliant in that movie,” McGinn shared. “Hannibal was likable. He just happened to be a killer who ate people. I wanted my character, Margot, to be the same way. She doesn’t think she’s bad. She’s just desperate.”

McGinn’s connection to Silence Of The Lambs goes back decades.

“I was in Silence Of The Lambs! It was the first movie I ever did,” McGinn said. “I am the dead body on the table, the first victim. It’s such an irony that in my first movie I was the victim and my first lead role was to be the victimizer and the person on the attack.”

McGinn’s acting partner in Kidnap was equally compelling. Berry was, in a word, riveting. Her character, Karla, is willing to do anything and everything necessary to get her son back. One scene in particular, of Karla in a police station begging for help, left me almost in tears.

Berry believes that Karla is universally relatable.

“I think every parent around the world will relate to the superhuman strength she is capable of when her child is in jeopardy,” Berry said. “It’s about female empowerment. It’s about women. It’s about moms. It’s about the triumph of the human spirit and how far each of us will go to save the ones we love.”

Both Prieto and McGinn say that Berry was a joy to work with, and was a consummate professional during Kidnap’s brief 20 day shoot.

“I didn’t meet Halle until I got to the set,” McGinn recalled. “From the second I met her, she jumped up and down, she hugged me, and she told me she was excited to work with me. She treated me like her equal the whole time. She treated us all like an acting troupe that was working together for the best result. She was just so fun and cool and gracious. ”

“To say that she was fantastic would be incorrect,” Prieto echoed. “She was more than fantastic. She is an incredible actor, like everyone knows. Also, she is such a professional. Because we were shooting on such a tight schedule, we didn’t have time to show Halle what was going to happen in a scene. She just had to go with the ride. There were cars coming at her at full speed, looking like they were going to crash into her, and she just went for it.”

“To put it in context, Kidnap would have been very easy to shoot in a studio with a green screen. I could have had a martini and been in air conditioning while we were shooting it,” Prieto laughed. “But we decided to shoot it the way movies were shot in the 60s — or even the 80s: we were shooting it for real. With the exception of the moment when the bad guys are dangling the kid out of the car, because we couldn’t put the kid in a dangerous situation, everything else was shot for real.”

While Kidnap received both critical and commercial acclaim, McGinn shared one disappointment about the film’s reception.

“A lot of men who reviewed the movie thought a girl couldn’t do the things Karla did,” McGinn recalled. “They kind of dismissed it. It’s OK to think that Arnold [Schwarzenegger] could be The Terminator, or that Liam Neeson could fight, so why couldn’t a woman stand up and kick ass?”

Prieto concurred, and added that race may have played a factor in the film getting short shrift with some reviewers.

“We’re not used to seeing a woman saving the day, let alone an African American woman,” Prieto reflected. “It’s a sexist mentality. It’s ok for any man, regardless of his age, to fly or kill 20 people in a movie, but if it is a woman doing that, or just hitting someone with a shovel, saving their kids, men will say ‘Eh, that’s not real.’”

“The relationship between mother and child is primal,” Prieto said. “She will do anything to get him back. You don’t see a woman in a role like this very often. I also love that you never know what’s going to happen next. Karla is figuring it out as she goes along, and you can see that in Halle’s eyes. It’s powerful.”

That has to be one of the great understatements of the year. If you’re up for a good scare and a great film, hold on tight and check Kidnap out.

Kidnap is available digitally and on Blu Ray & DVD.