Designer Thom Browne Explains Why He Would Dress Melania Trump

“I think Melania is a very beautiful woman and I think any designer should be proud to dress her,” he said, according to Women’s Wear Daily. “Ivanka [Trump] is equally as beautiful and smart, although she wears her own clothes. I don’t think people should become political about it.”

Carolina Herrera, who worked with five first ladies including Michelle Obama, shared similar sentiments in early 2017 ― just after making Ivanka Trump’s inaugural ballgown.

”I don’t have a problem dressing the first lady of this country, whoever it is,” Herrera said after her Fashion Week show. “I think it’s out of respect for the United States.”