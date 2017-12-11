Landlord Accused Of Masturbating On Tenant's Clothes When She Wasn't Home

A woman in a Pittsburgh suburb thought there was something strange going on in her apartment, so she set up security cameras.

She was shocked when she reviewed the footage and, according to police, saw her landlord masturbating on her clothes.

The victim told police she recently put cameras in the bedroom of her apartment in Castle Shannon because she suspected someone was “going through her personal effects, specifically her clothing,” according to WTAE-TV.

Images recorded Dec. 1 allegedly show a man later identified as her landlord, 67-year-old Thomas Fallon, masturbating in the bedroom in a “state of undress,” police said, according to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

A criminal complaint obtained by The Smoking Gun said Fallon allegedly had “his penis exposed and was masturbating into the victim’s soiled clothing which she wore yesterday.”

The woman identified Fallon as the man in the photos. When police questioned him, he admitted entering the woman’s apartment “without giving notice” in order to fix a hot water heater.

Fallon denied being in the bedroom, but immediately ended the interview when officers showed him 10 pictures taken from the victim’s home security system, according to WPXI-TV.

KDKA Thomas Fallon, 67, is accused of entering the apartment of a Pennsylvania woman and masturbating on her clothes.

Fallon was charged with two felonies, burglary and criminal trespass, and one count of criminal mischief.

He was released on a non-monetary bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday in district court, according to WTAE-TV.