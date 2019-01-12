Trump Has Entered The Lying Stratosphere, Says Pulitzer Prize-Winning Columnist

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman didn’t hold back on his scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Friday, calling him a “disturbed” president who lies so often that “no one trusts this man.”

“If we face a crisis with a president who no one believes who’s surrounded by a C-team in a dysfunctional White House, then God save us,” Friedman told Wolf Blitzer on CNN.

Trump has told “one too many lies,” Friedman said. “I don’t know whether it’s lie number 6,000 or 7,000 — The Washington Post has been keeping tab — but ... we’re in a moment now where people simply don’t believe a word out of his mouth. When he can stand up and say, ‘I never said Mexico would pay for the wall,’ we’re through the looking glass.”

The “core” problem is that “we have a president without shame who is backed by a party without spine that is supported by a network called Fox News without integrity,” Friedman said. “Fasten your seatbelt.”

Friedman called Trump a president with “formal authority but no moral authority.” The most frightening thing, Friedman noted, is that the Republican Party will do nothing to stand up to him.

”We have a disturbed man as president – that’s very clear,” Friedman said. “We have a party that is not ready to stand up to it. What worries me is now we’re threatening our institutions.”

The “biggest crisis right now is in the Oval Office,” Friedman said.