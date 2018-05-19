Thomas Markle wasn’t at the royal wedding Saturday to walk his daughter Meghan down the aisle, but he still watched the “emotional and joyful” celebration.

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy,” Markle told TMZ. “I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.”

The former lighting director, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, was originally supposed to be at the Windsor Castle ceremony, but he ultimately had to pull out because of heart surgery.

All of Meghan’s father drama started last Sunday, when the Daily Mail revealed that Thomas had taken staged paparazzi photos. He admitted to the artifice on Monday and pulled out of the royal wedding ― just two weeks after Kensington Palace confirmed he would walk Meghan down the aisle.

On Tuesday, Thomas said he would attend the wedding if his heart was healthy enough, as he said he’d suffered a heart attack the week before. Later that evening, TMZ reported that major heart surgery would prevent him from attending.

Markle confirmed that her father would not be attending her wedding in a separate statement from Kensington Palace.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support,” she said. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Luckily, she had her mom, Doria Ragland, by her side the night before the wedding and in the car ride over to Windsor Castle:

In the end, Prince Charles, Harry’s father, walked Markle down the aisle:

Here’s a great photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s families together, right after the wedding:

