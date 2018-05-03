Superintendent Accused Of Pooping At School's Athletic Fields

A school superintendent in Holmdel, New Jersey, is facing some pretty crappy criminal charges after being accused of public defecation.

Thomas Tramaglini, the superintendent of the Kenilworth School District, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public, according to Patch New Jersey.

Holmdel High School staff and athletic coaches had alerted a school resource officer “that they were finding human feces” at or near the track and football field “on a daily basis,” according to the Asbury Park Press, and an investigation was launched.

School staffers monitored the field until they identified Tramaglini, 42, as a suspect, but Holmdel police Sgt. Theodore Sigismondi declined to tell CBS News how he was ID’d as the suspect or whether officers caught him in the act.

Although Sigismondi wouldn’t say how long the school’s athletic fields have been fouled, one community member told Patch New Jersey there had been at least eight poop detections in the past few months.

The accused “pooperintendent” has not responded to press inquiries, but he is due in court Monday to answer to the charges, according to NJ.com.